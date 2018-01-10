Fallout from Louisiana teacher's arrest rages on

The teacher asked school board members why the superintendent received a raise. She was arrested shortly after.
The ex-husband of the woman with whom the governor had an extramarital affair says Greitens photographed her nude and threatened to publicize the images if she spoke about the affair.
APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an...
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing
President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel laws
Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae album
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.
The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama
