Police: Victim who was abducted by her cousin found safe

Waco police said the victim who was abducted by her cousin has been released and is safe.

An arrest has been made in the case.

Police said more details will be released on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a call near the 1100 block of N. Sixth St. and determined that a female called Gabrielle Rivera was abducted by her cousin, Josephine Monrial.

Police said Monrial picked up the victim under false pretenses and was believed to be holding her against her will.

Monrial was in the company of several other men and they may have been involved in the abduction as well.

The suspects initially picked up Rivera in a 4 door silver or grey Pontiac 4dr sedan with black rims.

Police were also searching for another possible person involved, Richard Steen.

