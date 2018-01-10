Police: Victim who was abducted by her cousin found safe

The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.
Senior Link Midland is in need of more seniors for their Foster Grandparent program. It allows them to stay active and be a mentor to elementary students.
We told you about him last month, Seth Forrester, 8, from Big Spring wanted Newswest 9 Meteorologist Derrick Jackson to help him raise awareness for his rare heart defect by wearing a heart-covered tie, which Derrick wears every Wednesday.
Around midnight, Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire call.
The high winds in the Midland/Odessa area is causing power outages across the area.
