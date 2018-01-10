'He’s not a bad person:' Mother defends man accused of killing 9-year-old boy and his brother

The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.
The family of missing 71-year-old Billie Jane Lewis was at the Midland Police Department Thursday morning asking for the public’s help in finding their family member. A family member that was born and raised in Midland.
The family of missing 71-year-old Billie Jane Lewis was at the Midland Police Department Thursday morning asking for the public’s help in finding their family member. A family member that was born and raised in Midland.
The Odessa Police Department has selected their 2017 Detective of the Year. Corporal Justin Caid was chosen. He has been with O.P.D. for two years.
The Odessa Police Department has selected their 2017 Detective of the Year. Corporal Justin Caid was chosen. He has been with O.P.D. for two years.
It's easily one of Texas A&M's most popular outreach programs. The Chemistry Road Show is taking to the streets yet again to show kids the fun in science.
It's easily one of Texas A&M's most popular outreach programs. The Chemistry Road Show is taking to the streets yet again to show kids the fun in science.
High winds in the Permian Basin on Wednesday got some attention, all thanks to a video that was uploaded on the National Weather Service in Midland.
High winds in the Permian Basin on Wednesday got some attention, all thanks to a video that was uploaded on the National Weather Service in Midland.