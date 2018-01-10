UTPB Women's Basketball team looks for their third conference win

The UTPB Women's Basketball Team is on a two game win streak after losing by 20 points in their first game back from break. They had a big win against Midwestern State beating them 59-57. The Falcons carried that momentum over by beating Arlington Baptist in an exhibition game earlier this week.

Although they won, Coach Rae Boothe thinks there is still inconsistency for the Falcons and they need to come out strong and play the whole game.

"Mentally with my group, we struggle with being consistent depending on our opponent. Going into Kingsville, we knew they haven't won a conference game. We are a must win for them and they are a must win for us. I mean it's a six way tie for 4th through 10th in our league right now so bringing our very best effort is going to be what it takes and hopefully we can buy into that for 40 minutes," said Coach Rae Boothe.

The Falcons look to earn their third conference win Thursday night in Kingsville at 5:30 pm.

