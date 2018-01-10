Odessa College basketball tries to stay undefeated at home verses cross-town rival

Around midnight, Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire call.
The high winds in the Midland/Odessa area is causing power outages across the area.
Two men are wanted in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday morning in Odessa. Armando Quinonez, 18, and Kristian Dutchover, 19, are the suspects.
Apparently, Wednesday’s high winds could knock over a tall vehicle. They couldn’t knock over a plane but they did make for some great training weather conditions.
The Midland County Republican Women held a luncheon on Wednesday for State Senate District 31's Republican candidates.
