Odessa College basketball tries to stay undefeated at home verses cross-town rival

The Lady Wranglers are 12-4 and 5-0 at home. They are coming off a tough loss from last week, but hope to bounce back Thursday night against Midland. The men's team is 13-2 and also 5-0 at home. They beat New Mexico Military Institute by 10 points on Monday and look to continue that momentum.

"You know Midland's really big, really physical, they play that way. We've got to do a good job rebounding the basketball at both ends of the floor. We've got to get some ball movement on offense and basically just play together and do the things we need to do on both ends of the floor," said Odessa College Women's Basketball Coach, Ara Baten.

"You know I've been here for a few years now and we just take it as it's another game. I know it's good for our fans, it's good for their fans. But for us, we just concentrate on what we're supposed to do the next couple days and be prepared on Thursday," said Odessa College Men's Basketball Coach, Tra Arnold.

Both teams are undefeated at home and hope to keep that streak alive. The women's game tips off at 5:45 p.m. and the men's game at 7:30 p.m.

