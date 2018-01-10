UTPB Men's basketball team headed to play their season-ending opponent

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin Men's Basketball team won the Lone Star Conference last year but they fell in the NCAA Division II tournament to one of their conference opponents. Texas A&M Kingsville ended the Falcons run with a buzzer-beating shot.

On Thursday, U.T.P.B. will hope to seek a little revenge with a win at Kingsville, which Coach Newman says isn't an easy place for away team success.

“Hard place to play for some reason, really hard place to score and a lot of that has to do with how good they are defensively. They recruit defensive minded players and talk about defense so they're really hard to score against. So that'll be a really tough challenge to see if we can overcome that and still score against a team who's really gonna spend a lot of time to stop us on that,” said Newman.

Tip-off for the Men’s game is at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.