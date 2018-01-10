Volunteer firefighters battling grassfire on Highway 350

Big Spring and Howard County Volunteer fire crews are battling a grassfire.



The grassfire is located in the 1500 block of East Highway 350.



Volunteer Fire Chief Tommy Sullivan tells us they got the call just after 4 p.m.



He tells us that an old building, three travel trailers and an enclosed trailer have all burned.



They're still working to contain it at this time to make sure it doesn't spread.



He said they have 20 personnel on scene battling the fire.



The cause is still under investigation.



