Midland College to play at Odessa College for first rivalry game of the season

On Thursday night, the Midland College Chaps will be making their way over to Odessa for the first time this season. The Lady Chaps are coming off a loss. The Men's team is coming off their first conference win, snapping a three-game losing streak and are hoping to build some momentum.

“Well I mean we're going to go out and compete and the Odessa-Midland rivalry is always a lot of fun. I say fun but it's enjoyable and painful at the same time. It's tough to go through but I enjoy the atmosphere. I enjoy the importance of the game and coaching and our girls, getting to play in this type of environment, so it'll be fun,” said Ron Jones, MC Women’s Basketball Coach.

“Unfortunately we've kinda dropped off the radar the last five or six or seven years. We kinda maybe diluted what this game has meant in the past, in terms of conference standings and regional championships and conference championships and nationally relatively, that kind of thing. So we've kinda dropped the ball, but we're hoping that we can get back to where this rivalry is what it used to be,” said Pat Rafferty, MC Men’s Basketball Coach .

The Lady Chaps play at Odessa College at 5:45 p.m., and the men’s team plays at Odessa College at 7:45 p.m.

