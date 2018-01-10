High Wind Warning issued for Midland, Ector, Winker Co. until 7 p.m.

A high wind warning has been issued for Midland, Ector and Winkler County until 7 p.m. tonight.

The high winds are causing visibilities to drop to between half a mile and 1 mile.

A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 miles per hour or gusts of 58 miles per hour or more can lead to property damage.

A blowing dust advisory is also in effect until 8 p.m. tonight for several counties across the area.

If you must drive, please drive carefully.

