Planes at Midland International Air & Space Port use high winds for training

Apparently, Wednesday’s high winds could knock over a tall vehicle. They couldn’t knock over a plane but they did make for some great training weather conditions.

On Wednesday, two planes were out training at the Midland International Air and Spaceport.

The pilots were needing the space and weather to get their crosswind certification.

They worked on takeoff’s and landings.

The two planes out on the tarmac were a Boeing 787 and a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.

These planes came to the Tall City all the way from Washington.

Get this, the company and pilots were ecstatic to come out here and train. We’re told they needed a place with 30 miles per hour winds, they got that and then some.

