Grassfire under control near Gaines-Andrews County line

A grassfire that sparked up this afternoon near the Gaines/Andrews County line is under control.

We're told it's located off of Highway 385, about 8-13 miles north of the City of Andrews.

The Andrews County Sheriff's Office tells us, no evacuations have been issued at this time.

However, driving conditions are becoming dangerous due to the high wind and dusty conditions.

