Numerous power outages reported across Midland, Odessa

The high winds in the Midland/Odessa area is causing power outages across the area.

For the latest on power outages for your area, you can visit:

ONCOR: http://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html

Sharyland: http://shloutagemap.oncor.com/#viewer-menu-parent

Rio Grande Electric: https://ebill.rgec.com/woViewer/mapviewer.html?config=Outage+Web+Map

