Cigarette to blame for grassfire in southwest Midland Co.

Photo of cigarette that started the grassfire. (Source: KWES)

A cigarette is to blame for a grassfire that sparked up in southwest Midland County this afternoon.

The fire was located on West County Road 171, near Bates Field.

We're told the fire spread very quickly because of the high winds in the area.

Numerous departments including Odessa Fire-Rescue, Midland Fire Department, Northeast Volunteers and South Ector County responded to get the fire under control.

No word how much acreage was burned due to the fire.

