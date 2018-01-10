Muleshoe man charged with stabbing death of woman, agg. kidnapping of her 3-year-old son

The high winds in the Midland/Odessa area is causing power outages across the area.
Two men are wanted in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday morning in Odessa. Armando Quinonez, 18, and Kristian Dutchover, 19, are the suspects.
Apparently, Wednesday’s high winds could knock over a tall vehicle. They couldn’t knock over a plane but they did make for some great training weather conditions.
The Midland County Republican Women held a luncheon on Wednesday for State Senate District 31's Republican candidates.
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin Men's Basketball team won the Lone Star Conference last year but they fell in the NCAA Division II tournament to one of their conference opponents.
