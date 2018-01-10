Muleshoe man charged with stabbing death of woman, agg. kidnapping of her 3-year-old son

Lucio Camacho of Muleshoe is accused of stabbing a woman and taking her and her 3-year-old son. The woman was dead from her injuries by the time her body was found.

Police say he drove through multiple counties, assaulted a corrections officer at a prison in Post, and led officers on a chase.

He has been charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in Bailey County.

According to officials in Bailey County, 44-year-old Petra Oralia Granados De Flores was stabbed in a rural part of the county, about two miles west of Muleshoe, on Friday, Jan. 5. A 911 call came in to the sheriff's office at 12:05 a.m. The caller said a 46-year-old man stabbed her family member. The caller said the suspect put the woman and her 3-year-old child in a pickup truck and left the scene.

The sheriff's office began investigating and searching for the suspect.

At 1:55 a.m., Garza County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Institution in Post, Texas, saying a man, later identified as Camacho, had just assaulted a correctional officer and attempted to take the officer's weapon.

The suspect was reported to be driving a 2005 Ford pickup truck.

The Garza County Sheriff’s Office found the truck traveling westbound on US 84 and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect evaded law enforcement in the vehicle, traveling into Lubbock County.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office joined the effort to stop the vehicle, which finally came to a stop near US 84 and Loop 289 in Lubbock.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. The deceased female victim was located in the suspect’s vehicle along with the victim’s uninjured 3-year-old child. The child was released to Texas Child Protective Services.

Camacho has been charged with capital murder, aggravated kidnapping, placing a child in imminent danger, evading in a vehicle and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center where his bond has been set at $40,000. His bond does not reflect the new charges of murder and kidnapping as of Wednesday night.

He is also being held for immigration and customs.

It is not known if the woman died before she was taken from the scene of the stabbing or afterward.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by the Bailey County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers. We'll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android