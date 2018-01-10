Blowing dust reducing visibility on U.S. Highway 285 north of Pe - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Blowing dust reducing visibility on U.S. Highway 285 north of Pecos

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Blowing dust is reducing visibility along U.S. Highway 285, north of Pecos. 

The Texas Department of Transportation said it is virtually impossible to see any distance in front of you while driving. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. 

