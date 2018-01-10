Water hydrants tested in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Water hydrants tested in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

If you saw a lot of water on Midland streets on Wednesday, there's nothing to worry about.

The city was testing water pressure on 12 hydrants, across the city.

Pressure testing is conducted to ensure fire hydrants are receiving the correct amount of water pressure, and to identify any needed adjustments.

Traffic controls were set up to direct drivers away from the activity, during testing.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly