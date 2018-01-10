Nationally recognized artist visiting the Permian Basin

If you want to put a little more art into your life, check this out.



A nationally recognized artist is visiting the Permian Basin, courtesy of The University of Texas of the Permian Basin.



The visual arts program is hosting Steven Hilton.



He is an associate professor at the Juanita and Ralph Harvey School of Visual Art at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.



Hilton, who specializes in ceramics and art education, will be working on a large-scale installation entitled "Graph II."



The installation will be held through January 12, from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Cardozier Gallery, inside the Charles A. Sorber Visual Arts Studio.



This installation is an exciting "art in progress" and art majors as well as non-majors are encouraged to attend.



