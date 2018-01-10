Contracted food service worker with Ector County jail fired

A contract employee hired to work in the kitchen at the Ector County Detention Center was terminated for taking pictures of herself with inmates.

The contract employee works for Summit Food Services based out of Atlanta, Georgia.

Her supervisor was contacted by Sheriff Griffis and advised that employee would no longer be allowed in our facility.

"We do not allow any photos of anything in the jail, unless it is authorized by me, photos of inmates are not permitted." Sheriff Griffis stated.

The statement went on to say It's unclear when the pictures were taken, and our office was unaware of the existence of any such photos until a local media station contacted us about our policies allowing that.

"We have a lot of good people working over there and I'm proud this was not actually an employee of ours," said Griffis. "Bottom line is this..."if any employee takes any photos of inmates or inside the jail, they are going to find themselves unemployed."

