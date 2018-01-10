OPD investigating shooting threat on Snapchat

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a Permian High School threat made on Snapchat.

The threat gave no time, just a warning that there would be a shooting at the school. We're told due to a similar threat made last month, ECISD and OPD officers are now investigating.

Additional officers were placed on the campus and will remain there as the school day continues.

ECISD released the following statement:

We want parents and the community to know we treat these threats seriously, and will press criminal charges if we are able to determine who made the threat. The safety of our staff and students is our highest priority and we have increased security at the school.

