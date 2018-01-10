Porch pirates strike again, MPD investigating

Another porch pirate has stuck in Midland, this time in the 2400 block of Briar Oaks Court.

Amazon packages and Christmas lights were stolen from one of the homes.

Police are looking for the suspect in the video, they believe the vehicle used was a blue or black Nissan sedan.

If you have any information on this case, call Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

