Girl Scouts go digital with 'Digital Cookie'

Thin Mints will soon be a click away from your doorstep.

The Girl Scouts are going digital and so are their cookies, according to their website, the program is looking to go beyond booths to educate and provide new opportunities for girls.

The "Digital Cookie" will allow each Girl Scout to manage her own personalized site with quizzes, games and videos that teach them about marketing, budgeting and other business skills. The site will also be available as an app, allowing them to take it wherever they go.

