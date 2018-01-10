Suspects arrested in connection with stabbing in Odessa

UPDATE: We're told Quinonez and Dutchover were arrested Friday afternoon following a traffic stop near University Blvd. and Andrews Highway.

Both men have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Two men are wanted in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday morning in Odessa.



Armando Quinonez, 18, and Kristian Dutchover, 19, are the suspects.



Police say these two assaulted a family member around 10:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texas.



The victim drove himself to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries.



He's now listed in fair condition.



If you have any information on the suspects whereabouts, call police or Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

