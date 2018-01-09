Silver alert issued for missing elderly woman from Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Silver alert issued for missing elderly woman from Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Billie Jane Noble. (Source: Midland Police Department) Billie Jane Noble. (Source: Midland Police Department)
A silver alert has now been issued for a missing elderly woman from Midland. 

Authorities are searching for Billie Jane Noble, 70.

Noble was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of S. Jackson.

We’re told Noble was last seen wearing a yellow short sleeve shirt and cheetah print pants.

Her family has also reported her missing. 

If you have any information on Noble’s whereabouts, contact Midland Police at (432) 685-7110.

