Silver alert issued for missing elderly woman from Midland

A silver alert has now been issued for a missing elderly woman from Midland.

Authorities are searching for Billie Jane Noble, 70.

Noble was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of S. Jackson.

We’re told Noble was last seen wearing a yellow short sleeve shirt and cheetah print pants.

Her family has also reported her missing.

If you have any information on Noble’s whereabouts, contact Midland Police at (432) 685-7110.

