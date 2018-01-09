Silver alert issued for missing elderly woman from Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Silver alert issued for missing elderly woman from Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Billie Jane Noble. (Source: Midland Police Department) Billie Jane Noble. (Source: Midland Police Department)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A silver alert has now been issued for a missing elderly woman from Midland. 

Authorities are searching for Billie Jane Noble, 70.

Noble was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of S. Jackson.

We’re told Noble was last seen wearing a yellow short sleeve shirt and cheetah print pants.

Her family has also reported her missing. 

If you have any information on Noble’s whereabouts, contact Midland Police at (432) 685-7110.

    A cigarette is to blame for a grassfire that sparked up in west Midland County this afternoon. We're told the fire spread very quickly because of the high winds in the area.

    Blowing dust is reducing visibility along U.S. Highway 285, north of Pecos. The Texas Department of Transportation said it is virtually impossible to see any distance in front of you while driving.

    If you saw a lot of water on Midland streets on Wednesday, there's nothing to worry about. The city was testing water pressure on 12 hydrants, across the city.

