Talks continue between city, residents over changes to council

Whether it is the cost of having an election in May or how the whole at-large council member situation is playing out, one thing remains certain, the end of the back and forth between residents on both sides of the at-large city council member fence, doesn’t look like it’s ending anytime soon.

“I think that if the petition is signed and has enough votes, they should leave it to the voters to vote on it,” said Sondra Eoff, Downtown Odessa Investor

That petition to add an at-large city council member and give the mayor more voting power needs 2,500 signatures. A petition some see as a need, others believe is illegal.

“People can decide what they want to do with the information they received tonight. That’s what politics is to me. At the end of the day is to allow the community get both sides of the story and then make up their own mind on how they want to go,” said Filiberto Gonzales, District 5 City Councilman

The 90’s was the last time an at-large council member was on the council. An at-large member would come from District 2, many feel that would cause a voting block and hurt the other districts.

“I just take offense that it’s being said that district 2 doesn’t care about the rest of Odessa when we do. There are a lot of the people that are on the boards. I care about everyone. It’s not about race and it’s not about money. It’s about who cares for Odessa and what are we going to do,” said Eoff.

“It’s the intentions behind it that scare me. This system has been working since 1990, why make that change now?” said Gonzales.

Looking towards the future which ever side you’re on the hope is this decision will make the city better.

“I just pray that everyone is thinking not about themselves but the city of Odessa,” said Eoff.

“Somebody asked me last week, what do you do if they do win and an at-large person comes in, I’m just going to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales plans to keep putting this topic on the agenda to hear from residents about the issue.

