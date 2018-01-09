Midland I.S.D. committee details 7 exemptions they'll seek with - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland I.S.D. committee details 7 exemptions they'll seek with 'District of Innovation' filing

By Dana Morris, Multimedia Journalist
Midland ISD Administration Building (Source: KWES) Midland ISD Administration Building (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Independent School District committee held a public hearing Tuesday evening at San Jacinto Junior High.

The hearing was held to explain the seven exemptions they're seeking as part of their submission to become a District of Innovation, and why they feel they'd be beneficial to students.

The committee reached this final list of which have to do with these matters.

  • class size
  • minutes of instruction
  • campus behavior coordinators
  • teacher state certifications
  • the 90% attendance rule
  • length of school days
  • school start day

These exemptions were filed down from an original list of 16 after months of deliberation.

No action was taken during this meeting as it was held only for informative purposes.

The proposal with these submissions will be submitted to the M.I.S.D. school board on February 12 and pending their approval will then be sent to the Texas Education Agency.

