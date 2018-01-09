Fire destroys home in Midland Co.

A family is without a home following a fire that sparked up Tuesday evening in Midland County.

Firefighters spent several hours working to contain the blaze in the 8000 block of South County Road 1270.

According to Midland County Emergency Management Coordinator Dale Little, there was ammunition inside the home.

We're told some explosions were heard inside the home.

Crews were able to get the fire out but not before the home was lost.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

