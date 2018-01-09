Central Texas nonprofit serving at-risk youth looking to expand with community donations

Firefighters are continuing to fight a house fire that sparked up around 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. Details are limited at this time but we're told the fire is located in the 8000 block of South County Road 1270.
They say those who can't do, coach, but Odessa College Rodeo Coach C.J. Aragon is proving that he can do much more than participate he can place.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office reported a $12,000 sale of 44 slot machines on Monday at the county's Commissioner's Court meeting.
The Midland ISD committee held a public hearing Tuesday evening at San Jacinto Junior High.
Bull Riding is perhaps one of the most popular sports in rodeo and is also one of the most exciting and nerve-racking. As the cowboys practice and get ready for their big eight second moment in the arena, the bulls do as well.
