City of Midland ahead of schedule regarding road bond - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

City of Midland ahead of schedule regarding road bond

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The City of Midland says they're ahead of schedule with the road bond.

City leaders at Tuesday's City Council meeting said they're ahead of schedule on the road work.

But the best part is they're under budget.

They calculated costs with a four percent interest but ended up getting an interest rate of 3.25 percent, saving taxpayers about $150,000 over the next 25 years.

"That equates to about a 10th of a penny savings in the tax rate to the taxpayers. So we're moving forward already realizing the savings because of the fiscal strength of our city. Our strong, unappropriated thumb balance and how we've always been fiscally responsible as a city council and as a city," said J. Ross Lacy, Midland City Councilman.

The council said you should see construction starting this spring. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Cigarette to blame for grassfire in southwest Midland Co.

    Cigarette to blame for grassfire in southwest Midland Co.

    Photo of cigarette that started the grassfire. (Source: KWES)Photo of cigarette that started the grassfire. (Source: KWES)

    A cigarette is to blame for a grassfire that sparked up in west Midland County this afternoon. We're told the fire spread very quickly because of the high winds in the area.

    A cigarette is to blame for a grassfire that sparked up in west Midland County this afternoon. We're told the fire spread very quickly because of the high winds in the area.

  • Blowing dust reducing visibility on U.S. Highway 285 north of Pecos

    Blowing dust reducing visibility on U.S. Highway 285 north of Pecos

    Texas Department of Transportation Logo (Source: TXDOT)Texas Department of Transportation Logo (Source: TXDOT)

    Blowing dust is reducing visibility along U.S. Highway 285, north of Pecos. The Texas Department of Transportation said it is virtually impossible to see any distance in front of you while driving.

    Blowing dust is reducing visibility along U.S. Highway 285, north of Pecos. The Texas Department of Transportation said it is virtually impossible to see any distance in front of you while driving.

  • Water hydrants tested in Midland

    Water hydrants tested in Midland

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    If you saw a lot of water on Midland streets on Wednesday, there's nothing to worry about. The city was testing water pressure on 12 hydrants, across the city.

    If you saw a lot of water on Midland streets on Wednesday, there's nothing to worry about. The city was testing water pressure on 12 hydrants, across the city.

    •   
Powered by Frankly