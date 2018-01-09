Odessa girl sells hot chocolate to benefit OPD K-9's, raises ove - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa girl sells hot chocolate to benefit OPD K-9's, raises over $7,000

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Chief Gerke proudly displays the check received from Randi Spenser. (Source: KWES) Chief Gerke proudly displays the check received from Randi Spenser. (Source: KWES)
(Source: Odessa Police Department) (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A few weeks ago, we told you about an Odessa girl, who wanted to raise money for the Odessa Police Department K-9 unit.

Well, her hard work really paid off.

10-year-old Randi Spenser's goal was $5,000, however, she raised a little over $7,000.

That money will help OPD buy bulletproof vests for their K-9's.

Randi spent most of the winter standing outside selling hot cocoa to raise the money.

She plans on giving the check to Odessa Police on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

