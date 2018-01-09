Odessa girl sells hot chocolate to benefit OPD K-9's, raises over $7,000

A few weeks ago, we told you about an Odessa girl, who wanted to raise money for the Odessa Police Department K-9 unit.



Well, her hard work really paid off.



10-year-old Randi Spenser's goal was $5,000, however, she raised a little over $7,000.



That money will help OPD buy bulletproof vests for their K-9's.



Randi spent most of the winter standing outside selling hot cocoa to raise the money.



She plans on giving the check to Odessa Police on Tuesday night.

