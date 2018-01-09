Odessa College Rodeo Coach ranks highly amongst competition

They say those who can't do - coach, but Odessa College Rodeo Coach C.J. Aragon is proving that he can do much more than participate, he can place.

After the first round of the steer wrestling event, Aragon is ranked third amongst his competition.The Idaho native has called Odessa home since 2013 and the volume at the Ector County Coliseum on Saturday night proved it.

“It's pretty neat having hometown support and stuff, it's always really nice to have support from your hometown crowd,” said Aragon.

C.J. is a man of many hats this week. He's a participant, a member of rodeo committee and a mentor as seven of the current members of his team are also competing at the Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo.

"There's a lot of them who are competing professionally and have been for awhile so they kinda can do it on their own. And then there are some of the current students and we go back there and help them, so part of the team and they come and help me as well. So it's kinda nice," said Aragon.

C.J. Aragon, the participant, has been competing in rodeos professionally for 21 years and steer wrestling has always been a highlight.

"I've been doing it since I started, when I was 14 years old, so it's my favorite event, I really like it. I've got a really nice horse so I just keep doing it," said Aragon.

Considering his placement after the first round let him walk away with some cash, and on Friday night, he'll have the chance to go home with a little more, why wouldn't he?

