Water main break reported in southeast Midland, travel delays expected

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

City of Midland water crews are working to repair a water main break in southeast Midland.

We're told crews are fixing a 4-inch water line near the intersection of S. Fairgrounds Rd. and Highway 158.

City officials said repairs are expected to be completed by early Wednesday morning.

We're told until repairs are made, water customers in the area may experience low to no water pressure.

If you are affected, you can call (432) 413-5129 with any concerns.

Authorities are asking drivers that are traveling northbound from Highway 158 to avoid the area as delays are expected.

City officials added the cause is believed to be due to earth movement due to thawing.

