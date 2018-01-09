Water main break reported in southeast Midland, travel delays expected

A cigarette is to blame for a grassfire that sparked up in west Midland County this afternoon. We're told the fire spread very quickly because of the high winds in the area.
A cigarette is to blame for a grassfire that sparked up in west Midland County this afternoon. We're told the fire spread very quickly because of the high winds in the area.
Blowing dust is reducing visibility along U.S. Highway 285, north of Pecos. The Texas Department of Transportation said it is virtually impossible to see any distance in front of you while driving.
If you saw a lot of water on Midland streets on Wednesday, there's nothing to worry about. The city was testing water pressure on 12 hydrants, across the city.
If you want to put a little more art into your life, check this out. A nationally recognized artist is visiting the Permian Basin, courtesy of The University of Texas of the Permian Basin.
A family is without a home following a fire that sparked up Tuesday evening in Midland County. Firefighters spent several hours working to contain the blaze in the 8000 block of South County Road 1270.