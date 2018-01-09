Boil water notice lifted in Big Spring

One man is facing several charges following an incident on Wednesday morning. Jesus Medina, 47, is charged with assault on a public servant, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Luis Rincon was announced as Sockers FC head coach for the 2018 season. Rincon is currently the Director of Soccer/Head Coach at Ohio Valley University. He is a Columbia native and has been coaching the Fighting Scot's men's team since 2015.
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.
A school employee has confirmed that Mickey Owens, Monahans head football coach and athletic director, has announced his retirement.
UPDATE: Officials with the City of Big Spring tell us the boil water notice for the area has been lifted.
