Boil water notice lifted in Big Spring

UPDATE: Officials with the City of Big Spring tell us the boil water notice for the area has been lifted.

--------------------

A boil water notice has been issued in Big Spring.

We're told that city crews repaired multiple breaks on a water line on S. Wasson Rd, south of the city limits.

We're told that even though all requirements were followed, as a precautionary measure the City of Big Spring is notifying customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

If you have any questions concerning the matter, contact the Big Spring Public Works Director at (432) 264-2501.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.