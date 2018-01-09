Vehicle crashes into home in Midland, driver arrested for DWI

A driver has been arrested for DWI after crashing his vehicle into a Midland home.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Ave. and Thomas Ave. just before 4:30 p.m.

Authorities tell us a man was speeding while driving east on Illinois Ave. while trying to pass a car.

We're told the driver ended up spinning out of control and crashed into the home.

Three children and a woman were in the car with the driver.

The driver has been charged with DWI with a child passenger, he has been identified as Eusebio Ramos, 29.

No serious injuries were reported.

