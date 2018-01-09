Vehicle crashes into home in Midland, driver arrested for DWI - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Vehicle crashes into home in Midland, driver arrested for DWI

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES) Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)
(Source: Midland Police Department) (Source: Midland Police Department)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A driver has been arrested for DWI after crashing his vehicle into a Midland home. 

The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Ave. and Thomas Ave. just before 4:30 p.m. 

Authorities tell us a man was speeding while driving east on Illinois Ave. while trying to pass a car. 

We're told the driver ended up spinning out of control and crashed into the home. 

Three children and a woman were in the car with the driver. 

The driver has been charged with DWI with a child passenger, he has been identified as Eusebio Ramos, 29. 

No serious injuries were reported. 

