SCAM ALERT: Midland man scammed by 2 men, search underway for suspects

The Midland Police Department is sending out a warning after a Midland man was scammed by two suspects.

We're told the two suspects approached the man who stated they needed help finding a church to donate money to.

Authorities said the men were described as black males approximately 6 feet tall with average builds.

Police added that one of the men had a few gold capped teeth and one was wearing reading glasses.

We're told the suspects were driving a Kia Sedona minivan.

If you have any information, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS regarding case #171130025.

