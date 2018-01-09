SCAM ALERT: Midland man scammed by 2 men, search underway for su - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

SCAM ALERT: Midland man scammed by 2 men, search underway for suspects

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo of suspect vehicle. (Source: Midland Police Department) Photo of suspect vehicle. (Source: Midland Police Department)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department is sending out a warning after a Midland man was scammed by two suspects.

We're told the two suspects approached the man who stated they needed help finding a church to donate money to.

Authorities said the men were described as black males approximately 6 feet tall with average builds.

Police added that one of the men had a few gold capped teeth and one was wearing reading glasses.

We're told the suspects were driving a Kia Sedona minivan.

If you have any information, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS regarding case #171130025.

