Abbott poses for pictures with Astros World Series trophy

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The World Series trophy captured by the Houston Astros has temporarily gone on display at the Texas Capitol - but only after Gov. Greg Abbott had the chance to pose for pictures with it.

Abbott donned an Astros jersey and beamed for the media with the trophy inside the reception area of his office at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

The trophy then remained on public display in the office for two hours. It is in the process of making several stops around Texas, including Wednesday, when it's set to be at an Austin restaurant as well as a local sporting goods store.

The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers four games to three to capture the trophy in November.

