'Coffee with a Cop' sees good turnout in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Midland Police Department) (Source: Midland Police Department)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

It was a good turnout for the Midland Police Department's "Coffee with a Cop" on Tuesday morning.

Tall City residents got a chance to meet MPD's new police chief, Steve Henry, as well chat with officers.

"Coffee With a Cop" gives citizens and police a chance to come together in an informal, neutral space, to talk about community issues, build relationships and, of course, drink coffee.

A similar event is coming up.

"Coffee With the Mayor and Chiefs," with Mayor Jerry Morales, Chief Henry and Midland Fire Chief Charles Blumenauer.

That will be Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Rosas on North Big Spring, from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

