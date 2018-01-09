'Coffee with a Cop' sees good turnout in Midland

It was a good turnout for the Midland Police Department's "Coffee with a Cop" on Tuesday morning.



Tall City residents got a chance to meet MPD's new police chief, Steve Henry, as well chat with officers.



"Coffee With a Cop" gives citizens and police a chance to come together in an informal, neutral space, to talk about community issues, build relationships and, of course, drink coffee.



A similar event is coming up.



"Coffee With the Mayor and Chiefs," with Mayor Jerry Morales, Chief Henry and Midland Fire Chief Charles Blumenauer.



That will be Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Rosas on North Big Spring, from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.



