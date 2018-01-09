Florida man killed in Reeves Co. crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Florida man killed in Reeves Co. crash

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website) Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
REEVES COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A Florida man is dead and another person is in the hospital following a crash in Reeves County on Monday night.

We're told the crash happened on the north service road of I-20, about 8 miles west of Pecos.

DPS Troopers tell us a big rig failed to yield to another big rig that was attempting to enter the westbound I-20 on ramp.

The driver of the big rig that was hit, Alberto Hernandez, 35, of Hialeah Gardens, FL, was pronounced dead at the Reeves County Hospital. 

The driver of the other big rig, Alejandro Elizondo, 37, of Alamo, TX, was taken to Reeves County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Cigarette to blame for grassfire in southwest Midland Co.

    Cigarette to blame for grassfire in southwest Midland Co.

    Photo of cigarette that started the grassfire. (Source: KWES)Photo of cigarette that started the grassfire. (Source: KWES)

    A cigarette is to blame for a grassfire that sparked up in west Midland County this afternoon. We're told the fire spread very quickly because of the high winds in the area.

    A cigarette is to blame for a grassfire that sparked up in west Midland County this afternoon. We're told the fire spread very quickly because of the high winds in the area.

  • Blowing dust reducing visibility on U.S. Highway 285 north of Pecos

    Blowing dust reducing visibility on U.S. Highway 285 north of Pecos

    Texas Department of Transportation Logo (Source: TXDOT)Texas Department of Transportation Logo (Source: TXDOT)

    Blowing dust is reducing visibility along U.S. Highway 285, north of Pecos. The Texas Department of Transportation said it is virtually impossible to see any distance in front of you while driving.

    Blowing dust is reducing visibility along U.S. Highway 285, north of Pecos. The Texas Department of Transportation said it is virtually impossible to see any distance in front of you while driving.

  • Water hydrants tested in Midland

    Water hydrants tested in Midland

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    If you saw a lot of water on Midland streets on Wednesday, there's nothing to worry about. The city was testing water pressure on 12 hydrants, across the city.

    If you saw a lot of water on Midland streets on Wednesday, there's nothing to worry about. The city was testing water pressure on 12 hydrants, across the city.

    •   
Powered by Frankly