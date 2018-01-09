Florida man killed in Reeves Co. crash

A Florida man is dead and another person is in the hospital following a crash in Reeves County on Monday night.

We're told the crash happened on the north service road of I-20, about 8 miles west of Pecos.

DPS Troopers tell us a big rig failed to yield to another big rig that was attempting to enter the westbound I-20 on ramp.

The driver of the big rig that was hit, Alberto Hernandez, 35, of Hialeah Gardens, FL, was pronounced dead at the Reeves County Hospital.

The driver of the other big rig, Alejandro Elizondo, 37, of Alamo, TX, was taken to Reeves County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.