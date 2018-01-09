New nightclub to open soon in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

New nightclub to open soon in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Looking for a new place to have a good time? Well, a new nightclub coming to Midland will help you do just that.

Supernova, an upscale 5,000 sq. ft. dance and nightclub, will be opening soon in the Mesa Verde Shopping Center at the corner of Midland Dr. and Neely Ave.

We're told the club will feature a $50,000 lighting system with 75 special effect lights, a state of the art big sound system, electronic dance music mixed by the best disk jockeys, 4 VIP seating areas, a high gloss futuristic dance floor, a video wall, full bar and an upscale, classy atmosphere.

Gene Roumell, owner of Torinos Entertainment Group, said in a press release, "This is the type of club I have been wanting to build for the last 7 years and soon it will be a reality for all of West Texas to enjoy."

We're told the club's hours will be 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

No word yet on when the nightclub will officially open.

