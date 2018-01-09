High school employee charged with improper relationship between - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

High school employee charged with improper relationship between educator and student

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Elyssa Zuniga (Source: Odessa Police Department) Elyssa Zuniga (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A high school employee has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Elyssa Zuniga, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

We're told that on Jan. 3, 2018, an improper relationship between an educator and student was reported to the Odessa Police Department.

The victim reported that a high school employee had been involved in an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Authorities said text messages were discovered between both subjects that were sexually explicit.

The 17-year-old student and Zuniga were interviewed by detectives and confirmed that sexually explicit text messages has been sent between both of them.

A warrant was later obtained and Zuniga was arrested.

Ector County I.S.D. has confirmed that Zuniga was a clerk at Odessa High School but is no longer employed with the school district. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Cigarette to blame for grassfire in southwest Midland Co.

    Cigarette to blame for grassfire in southwest Midland Co.

    Photo of cigarette that started the grassfire. (Source: KWES)Photo of cigarette that started the grassfire. (Source: KWES)

    A cigarette is to blame for a grassfire that sparked up in west Midland County this afternoon. We're told the fire spread very quickly because of the high winds in the area.

    A cigarette is to blame for a grassfire that sparked up in west Midland County this afternoon. We're told the fire spread very quickly because of the high winds in the area.

  • Blowing dust reducing visibility on U.S. Highway 285 north of Pecos

    Blowing dust reducing visibility on U.S. Highway 285 north of Pecos

    Texas Department of Transportation Logo (Source: TXDOT)Texas Department of Transportation Logo (Source: TXDOT)

    Blowing dust is reducing visibility along U.S. Highway 285, north of Pecos. The Texas Department of Transportation said it is virtually impossible to see any distance in front of you while driving.

    Blowing dust is reducing visibility along U.S. Highway 285, north of Pecos. The Texas Department of Transportation said it is virtually impossible to see any distance in front of you while driving.

  • Water hydrants tested in Midland

    Water hydrants tested in Midland

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    If you saw a lot of water on Midland streets on Wednesday, there's nothing to worry about. The city was testing water pressure on 12 hydrants, across the city.

    If you saw a lot of water on Midland streets on Wednesday, there's nothing to worry about. The city was testing water pressure on 12 hydrants, across the city.

    •   
Powered by Frankly