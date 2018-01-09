High school employee charged with improper relationship between educator and student

A high school employee has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Elyssa Zuniga, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

We're told that on Jan. 3, 2018, an improper relationship between an educator and student was reported to the Odessa Police Department.

The victim reported that a high school employee had been involved in an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Authorities said text messages were discovered between both subjects that were sexually explicit.

The 17-year-old student and Zuniga were interviewed by detectives and confirmed that sexually explicit text messages has been sent between both of them.

A warrant was later obtained and Zuniga was arrested.

Ector County I.S.D. has confirmed that Zuniga was a clerk at Odessa High School but is no longer employed with the school district.

