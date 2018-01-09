Authorities identify body found near Seminole pump jack

UPDATE: The Seminole Police Department has identified the victim as Shannon Ross Weaver.

No additional information was released.

------------------

The Seminole Police Department is conducting an investigation after a body was found near a pump jack on Sunday.

We're told the body was found by a pump jack in the draws near SW Avenue B.

Once officers arrived on scene they determined the subject was dead.

Further investigation has revealed the man entered pump jack area by cutting off the lock to the fenced-in area. According to Seminole police, it appears he was attempting to cut copper wires near the counterweights when he was struck by them.

An autopsy has been ordered, officers are still working to notify family.

