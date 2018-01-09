TRAFFIC ALERT: Road construction week of 1-9-17 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road construction week of 1-9-17

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Manager
TxDOT will be conducting maintenance work on several roads across the area. The following roads are subject to be under construction starting Tuesday.

  • On Tuesday, a crew will be working on the outside northbound lane of Loop 338. The lane will be closed between Trunk Street and BI-20. Please use caution.
  • On Tuesday, the inside lanes on SH 302 in western Ector County will be closed for DPS to do a crash investigation near mile marker 258. Outside lanes will be open. Use caution.
  • Crews will be working along SH 349 in Midland County on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Please give convoy room to work. Work will be done between mile markers 322 and 330. Use caution.
  • On Wednesday, crews will be working on FM 1787 in Midland County. The westbound lane will be closed between mile markers 272 and 274. Obey flaggers.
  • Crews will be working along SH 18 in Winkler County on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Obey flaggers. Work will be done between mile markers 336 and 344 and between 318 and 330. Please use caution.
  • Crews will be working along BI-20 in Midland County on Thursday. Give convoy room to work. Work will be done between mile markers 324 and 329. Use caution. 

