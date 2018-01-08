Odessa City Council unanimously approves ordinance making pet adoptions for veterans easier

UPDATE: We're told the ordinance passed unanimously on Tuesday night by the Odessa City Council.

Chief Gerke said the ordinance would go into effect sometime next week.

----------------

The Odessa City Council is set to meet on Tuesday.



On their agenda is an ordinance that will make adopting a pet easier for veterans and active military personnel.



The vets and pets program will allow veterans and active military to adopt pets from city's shelter free of charge, waiving the usual $80 adoption fee.



It was proposed by Odessa's Animal Control Shelter.



The ordinance is set to create more opportunity for animals in need of a good home.

