Public meeting scheduled for Tuesday to discuss Midland I.S.D. "District of Innovation" process

A public hearing is set for Tuesday in Midland to explain exemptions the Midland Independent School District is seeking as part of their "District of Innovation" process.



These exemptions allow the district to avoid certain state requirements and allow them to govern the district more specific to our community.



Those exemptions include class size, minutes of instruction, early release or length of the school date, a uniform start date, teacher certification, the 90 percent attendance rule and campus behavior coordinator.



The exemptions will be discussed at San Jacinto Junior High School at 5:30 p.m.



After the hearing, the exemptions will be posted before the school board will meet in February to possibly approve the district of innovation plan.



