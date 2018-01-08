New judge to take the bench in Ector Co.

Ector County will soon have a new judge on the bench.



Chris Clark is filling the spot and officially takes over next week.



He was appointed to fill the remainder of the unexpired term of Judge Layh who resigned.



Clark will finish out the term through the end of this year.



From there, he will have to decide if he wants to run for office.



The term is for four years.



