Midland restaurant encouraging customers to pay it forward

The overall prospect for the negotiations was still unclear. The two Koreas have a long history of ending key talks without any agreement and failing to follow through with rapprochement accords.
The overall prospect for the negotiations was still unclear. The two Koreas have a long history of ending key talks without any agreement and failing to follow through with rapprochement accords.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Trump will unveil a report the White House says will include proposals to stimulate rural economic development, primarily by focusing on equalizing connectivity through high-speed internet access.
Trump will unveil a report the White House says will include proposals to stimulate rural economic development, primarily by focusing on equalizing connectivity through high-speed internet access.
Tensions over the issue are apparent in Congress, with critics of the Cuban government at odds with supporters of closer U.S. ties.
Tensions over the issue are apparent in Congress, with critics of the Cuban government at odds with supporters of closer U.S. ties.
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month. Every year, about 4,000 HPV-associated cancers are diagnosed in Texas.
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month. Every year, about 4,000 HPV-associated cancers are diagnosed in Texas.