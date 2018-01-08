Midland restaurant encouraging customers to pay it forward

The Mercy Cafe in Midland is serving up more than good food these days.

You can also order up some good will.

The restaurant's "Pay It Forward" program allows customers to pay for a meal, and have it put on hold until someone-in-need comes in to claim it.

On the menu right now, a Brisket Burrito.

The restaurant's owner Mick Perkins also explained why he didn't hesitate to take part in a pay it forward program.

"Being a former alcoholic, being an alcoholic period in programs, paying it forward is not only just this food program, it's life period," said Perkins

He's now hoping his efforts will spread to the community, "for a whole community to come together or for a community to recognize paying it forward, that's what it's about."

