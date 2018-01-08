Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo doing well after first weekend

The 2018 Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo kicked off this past weekend. Monday was the first day of slack, which included over 400 runs and some barrel racing. Second year Vice-President Chuck Daniels has been around the rodeo for a while and has seen what has changed and what has not.

“I think the changes we’ve had is we started with such a younger crowd. I was such a younger age and that same group is still here so we’ve gotten a lot older. If there’s any kids who want to help us, come see us,” said Daniels.

This is Daniels 24th year as a committee member and on the board of directors. So far he, thinks this is the best they’ve done in a while.

“We had two performances Friday and Saturday night. Now today, we started our first day of slack which we had steer wrestling, tie down, and barrel racing. We’re running over four or five hundred runs this morning and then another 122 barrel races this afternoon. For the first time in a long time we did really well that first Friday night. Saturday, we sold out it was amazing, good crowd, loud, everybody was excited about it. So I’m really excited about the next coming week,” said Daniels.

While being busy throughout the days here, Daniels still has time to have some fun for himself.

“My favorite part is probably seeing the saddle bronc horses. I used to ride saddle bronc horses so that’s what I love to see. And the Beutler Brothers have some amazing stock, well all around,” said Daniels.

The rodeo will continue this week and the next performance is Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum.

