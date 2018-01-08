Midland Co. Commissioners recognize employees

The Midland County Commissioners Court recognized some of their most faithful employees on Monday morning.



The court handing out awards to workers who reached anniversaries from 5 to 25 years.



Afterward, one of those commissioners shared his thoughts on why recognizing the county's employees is so important.



"Here in Midland County, we consider ourselves a county family, so this is a great way to show county employees how much we really appreciate all the hard work that they do," said Midland County Commissioner, Luis Sanchez.



More than 25 employees were recognized.



