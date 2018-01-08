Bean & Grape officially opens in Midland

Looking for a new place to meet with friends? There is a new option in the Tall City.



The Bean & Grape is now open in Midland.



It offers coffee, wine and craft beer.



If you want a bite to eat, there are made in house, breakfast, lunch and light bite items.



Bean & Grape is open from 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.



On Thursday and Friday, they're open from 5:30 a.m. until midnight and from 8 a.m. until midnight on Saturday.

They're located at 3321 W. Wadley, Suite 21, at the Imperial Shopping Center.



