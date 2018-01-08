Midland Memorial Hospital taking extra steps to prevent spread of flu

Midland Memorial Hospital is working to make sure the spread of the flu virus doesn't happen within their campus.

We're told the hospital's emergency department has seen a steady increase of cases that involve flu-like symptoms.

Hospital officials said they are taking several steps to prevent the spread.

Those steps include:

Hospital officials are encouraging anyone with flu-like symptoms and children under the age of 14 not to visit patients at the hospital during the flu season

More frequent disinfection of emergency department areas and furniture

Distribution of face masks to all emergency room patients who have flu-like symptoms

Increasing signage in public areas regarding flu prevention

The Midland Memorial Hospital emergency department said they are experiencing very high levels of flu activity at this time. Flu-like symptoms do not require an emergency room visit, unless you are experiencing complications associated with pneumonia.

If you are unsure if medical attention is necessary, call 68 NURSE or (1-866-686-8773) and you can speak with a qualified medical professional who can help make sure you get the care you need.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.